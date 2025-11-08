2025 NFL picks and predictions for teams on upset alert in Week 10

It is that time of the year where upsets can have a bigger impact than they would in the beginning of the season. The NFL playoff picture is taking shape across the league, so the games are simply becoming more important.

Well, we almost saw an upset on Thursday Night Football, as the Denver Broncos narrowly escaped the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the uglier games you'll see. With a ton of other games on the Week 10 schedule, we could actually see an upset or two.

Let's make our predictions for the three teams we believe are on upset alert here in Week 10.

Are these teams on upset alert in Week 10?

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Atlanta Falcons, Germany)

The Indianapolis Colts lost a stinker of a game in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one of the biggest concerns was QB Daniel Jones showing bad signs of his old self. Well, the Colts are technically the home team in this one and are in Germany, playing the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Falcons haven't been great this year, they excel at stopping the pass, so this could be another game where the Colts struggle and the Daniel Jones of old comes out. I would not be shocked to see the Falcons winning this one, as they have been an up-and-down team and did beat the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago.

Prediction: Falcons win 27-24

Detroit Lions (@ Washington Commanders)

The Detroit Lions should respond well off of a loss, and they play the Washington Commanders in Week 10. The big thing with the Commanders this year has been all of the injuries. The roster is also old and brittle, and second-year QB Jayden Daniels won't be suiting up for this one, so it's just been a year to forget.

Everything is honestly going against the Commanders in this matchup, but that could actually paint a worse picture for the Lions, as this could be one of those 'trap games' we typically see from time to time. However, the Lions' offense is simply too explosive for the poor Washington defense to handle, so they should take care of business here in a big way.

Prediction: Lions win 35-17

Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

With the LA Chargers now being down Joe Alt for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season, the offense is going to struggle to move the ball and to protect Justin Herbert. The bad thing here for the Bolts is that the Steelers, if nothing else, can create pressure and might be able to tee-off against a below-average Chargers' offensive line.

It's a primetime game as well. The Chargers did beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, and the Steelers took down the Colts. Both teams are coming off of good wins and want to keep themselves entrenched in the playoff race. With the Chargers' OL being so banged up, the Steelers might have an avenue for a primetime win.

Prediction: Steelers win 21-20