A look at the NFL standings entering Week 10 show that the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still atop of their respective divisions. In the case of the Birds, the remaining three teams in the NFC East all lost decisively in Week 9.



Conversely, the Cleveland Browns are bringing up the rear in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the New York Jets are still in the AFC East basement.

How have these four teams fared in 2025 with eight games under their belts?

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 9 bye

Cleveland Browns (2-6)

So what’s new in Cleveland? Nothing really when you can consider that once again the Browns have used at least two different starting quarterbacks. Here’s a twist. Week 1 starter Joe Flacco was dealt to the Cincinnati Bengals a few weeks ago. Currently, rookie Dillon Gabriel is at the controls of the league’s 31st-ranked offense. On the opposite side of the ball, defensive end Myles Garrett has totaled 10.0 sacks for the NFL’s second-ranked defense. Kevin Stefanski’s club has dug itself an 0-3 hole within the division.

Grade: C-

New York Jets (1-7)

The last time we saw the New York Jets, they were rallying for their first victory of the season. Justin Fields and company took advantage of the inept Cincinnati Bengals’ defense, and came away with 39-38 win. There were a few changes on Tuesday. Cornerback Sauce Gardner is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is in Dallas. What does it all mean for the remainder of the season? Don’t be surprised if this team makes life difficult for the playoff contenders around the league.

Grade: D+

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Within the last week, the Eagles added pass-rusher Jaelen Phillips (Dolphins), and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (Ravens) and Michael Carter (Jets) via recent trades. On the field, the Birds have the same record as they did a year ago at this time, but there’s been a huge lack of consistency and the team has yet to really hit its stride. Nick Sirianni’s squad is the lone member of the NFC East above the .500 mark. In Week 9, the Giants (34-24), Commanders (38-14) and Cowboys (27-17) all lost at home by 10-plus points.

Grade: A-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Raheem Morris’s club has dealt with plenty of injuries, but keeps finding ways to win. The Bucs’ lone loss this season are to the Eagles and Lions, while the club is off to a 2-0 start vs. divisional foes via road wins over the Falcons and Saints. Quarterback Baker Mayfield keeps on pitching, but wideout Mike Evans is currently on the shelf (collarbone). Meanwhile, rookie Emeka Egbuka has been sensational. He leads the team with 34 catches for 562 yards and five scores. Injuries have also affected Tampa’s ground game.

Grade: A