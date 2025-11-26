2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every primetime game in Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Thursday, November 27th, 8:20 PM ET

As we all know at this point, Joe Burrow is likely playing on Thanksgiving against the Baltimore Ravens, but that is not going to change things for the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow hasn't played in about two months, and Cincy has since cratered.

The defense is absolutely the worst in the NFL, and the offense simply hasn't been able to put up enough points to cover for it. It's another embarrassing, playoff-less season for the Bengals. On the flip side, the Ravens are riding a five-game win streak and could get to two games over .500 with a win.

Baltimore hasn't been great this year, either, even during the win streak, but getting to 7-5 after a 1-5 start would really be something. Both teams have major flaws, and I am not sure we are going to see clean football in this one.

I think the Ravens seal the deal - Joe Burrow might be a bit rusty, and Baltimore is simply the better squad. Ravens by a touchdown.

Prediction: Ravens win 31-24

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, November 28th, 3:00 PM ET

This is going to be a tough one for the Chicago Bears, who are 8-3 on the season but not without flaws. Heck, the same can be said for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears are holding a narrow lead in the NFC North and could really do wonders for their chances with a win here.

However, the Bears are still unproven for the most part, and Philly, despite their inconsistencies, are getting this one at home and are likely going to respond well. Chicago's defense struggles this year outside of forcing turnovers, and Jalen Hurts is good enough to do some damage with his arm from time to time.

I do believe this game is close, though. The Bears are creative on offense and should be able to hang with Philly, but the defending Super Bowl champs squeak it out in the end.

Prediction: Eagles win 23-20