2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Complete postseason picture approaching Week 13

Even as we wind down the regular season, the NFL postseason picture still looks a bit wacky, and this could be one of the more competitive seasons the league has seen in quite some time. Some of the 'regulars' in the playoffs still have to do a ton of work to get it, let alone win their division.

It's definitely going to be a high-stakes regular season as it slowly closes out. We're now approaching Week 13 action and have a trio of Thanksgiving Day games to look at, and all of them will have playoff implications, which just goes to show you how awesome this year has been.

Approaching Week 13, let's dive into the complete NFL Playoff Picture.

Complete NFL Playoff Picture approaching Week 13 action

AFC Playoff Picture

Bye: (1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots became the first team to 10 wins this year and would get the bye if these standings held. They'd also receive homefield advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

(7) Buffalo Bills @ (2) Denver Broncos

A rematch of one of the AFC Wild Card matchups last year, the Denver Broncos would host the Buffalo Bills, but Denver is clearly the better team this year and would probably be able to take care of business against Buffalo, as the Bills simply do not have a ton of roster talent.

(6) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (3) Indianapolis Colts

An AFC South Wild Card showdown, the frisky Jags and high-powered Colts would face off. The Jags could keep it close, but Indy has too many viable weapons to lose this game

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have clawed their way back into the mix and would host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. Both LA and Baltimore are flawed, so this game could come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes.