2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every primetime game in Week 13

Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders

Sunday, November 30th, 8:20 PM ET

The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders are both coming off the bye here for this Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 13, but it's been two very different seasons for each team. Denver is approaching an AFC West title, which would be their first since 2015.

The Broncos have won eight games in a row and are a stellar 9-2 on the season. On the flip side, Washington, after being within one game of the Super Bowl this year, are now floundering and just 3-8 on the season.

Between an overrated, old roster and injuries, the Commanders have stuggled a ton, and it's not likely that Jayden Daniels returns to the lineup. Denver might be the best team in the NFL, and they should have no trouble beating the Commanders.

Washington's defense is slow and just not good, so Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and the offense should be able to put up a ton of points and get to 10-2 on the season.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-17

New York Giants @ New England Patriots

Monday, December 1st, 8:15 PM ET

This could be a very interesting game, as the New York Giants are a bad, but frisky team under interim head coach Mike Kafka, and with how good the New England Patriots have been this year, this could be as obvious a trap game as any in the league this week.

The Giants do sport a very good defensive line, and the early returns on rookie QB Jaxson Dart have been outstanding. It's clear that the Giants have something in Dart. On the other sideline, the New England Patriots have been one of the best stories in the NFL this year, as they have done a total 180 under Mike Vrabel, who used to play for the team.

I do believe the Giants are going to keep it closer than expected, but Vrabel is a very good head coach and can see how this game could go in the wrong direction. He'll have this group ready to go, as they win by a field goal.

Prediction: Patriots win 27-24