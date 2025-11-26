It’s Thanksgiving week, and in regards to the National Football League that means all 32 teams will be in action on a slate that will see games on four different days.



The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders take the field this week after some time off. The Broncos visit Washington for a Sunday night clash.



Two of these four teams are firmly in the playoff hunt, while the other two have struggled for the majority of 2025.

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 12 bye



Denver Broncos (9-2)

A year ago, this team finished 10-7 and made its first playoff appearance since 2015. Now Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos are looking for a better ending this time around as they finished Week 11 tied for the best record in the NFL while riding an eight-game winning streak. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix hasn’t always looked pretty, but has a knack for fourth-quarter heroics. Denver’s defense leads the NFL with an imposing 49 sacks, while allowing the third-fewest total yards and rushing yards per game in the league.

Grade: B+

Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Jim Harbaugh’s club has gone from being somewhat of a surprise to surprising. The Los Angeles Chargers opened the season with a clean sweep of the rival Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos. In fact, their Week 1 victory over Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak to Kansas City. But Harbaugh’s team has split its last eight contests, all vs. non-divisional opponents. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been up and down in terms of ball security. Injuries along the offensive line have played a role in the club’s inconsistency.

Grade: B-

Miami Dolphins (4-7)

It’s been a second consecutive rough season for Mike McDaniel’s team. Despite the fact that the Miami Dolphins have won their last two games—including a stunning 30-13 upset of the Bills—there’s a lot to be concerned about here. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has digressed, and McDaniel’s play-calling has been questioned. Running back De’Von Achane has been a big bright spot (1,270 yards from scrimmage, 9 TDs). Longtime GM Chris Grier has already been dismissed. The ‘Fins are in dire need of help in both trenches.

Grade: C-

Washington Commanders (3-8)

A season ago, Dan Quinn’s first season in D.C. resulted in a 12-5 record, a pair of road playoff wins, and the franchise’s first appearance in the NFC title game since 1991. Now the Washington Commanders find themselves in the midst of a crippling six-game losing streak in which the team has been outscored 195-102 in those setbacks. Jayden Daniels has not been able to stay healthy, and Quinn’s defense is allowing the second-most total yards per game. It’s been a major step back from last season’s magical showing.

Grade: D+