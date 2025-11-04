2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

The NFL season is flying by, and it honestly needs to slow down. We're already looking at Week 10 action here in the 2025 season, which is wild to think about. Across both conferences, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

And at the moment, there would be some surprise division finishes. Both conferences also feel wide open right now, and it's really been a season where parity has dominated. There are bound to be some upsets and other shocking finishes here in Week 10.

It's a weekly thing at this point. As we have done all season, we've got our picks and score predictions for every single Week 10 game, so let's get into it here.

Cincinnati, Dallas, Tennessee, and Kansas City are on their bye in Week 10

NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game in the 2025 season

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Thurday, November 6th, 8:15 PM ET

The Denver Broncos are riding a six-game win streak and host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos have become experts at fourth quarter comebacks and are seeing QB Bo Nix kick it into another gear when needed late in the game.

The Raiders have a near-reversed record as Denver. Vegas lost in Week 9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and now drop to 2-6 on the season. This team really can’t do much of anything well, and their decisions to hire Pete Carroll and add Geno Smith as the starting QB have turned out to be horrific ones.

Vegas could keep this game close early on, but the Broncos did sweep the Raiders last year, and the Raiders are honestly a bit worse. With Denver having not lost at home in a calendar year, Mile High is becoming a place where it’s nearly impossible to beat the home team.

Denver is going to pull away in the end and improve to 8-2 on the season, sending the Raiders further down the drain.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-17