NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated MVP stepladder power rankings

The NFL MVP is likely going to be won by a QB, as it has been every year since 2013. Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win the award, but things don't look to be changing from that, and whether you agree or not, it's how things are in the modern-day NFL.

There is a new face atop our MVP power rankings, as he has his team riding high and is carving out some insane production this year. However, there are other worthy candidates thus far. Now that Week 9 is about in the books, the NFL trade deadline is on the way.

The deadline is Tuesday, so teams have about 24 hours to make any more deals. We could see some players on the move later on Monday, as many across the league are in a position to buy. Let's get into our latest MVP stepladder power rankings after Week 9 action.

There's a new no. 1 in latest MVP stepladder power rankings

5. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 and now have a two-game lead in the loss column over KC. The Bills have typically dominated the Chiefs in the regular season, as they have now clinched that huge head-to-head tiebreaker, but it would not matter if only one of these teams won their division.

Josh Allen was special in this game and has put himself back in the MVP race as the second-half of the season hits.

4. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has taken care of the ball at an incredible level this year, as he's thrown just one interception, and the Eagles are 6-2. Philly is going to runaway with the NFC East title, and if Hurts can continue to show some proficiency as a passer, he could get more MVP momentum in the coming weeks. Credit where credit is due here; Jalen Hurts has played well this year.