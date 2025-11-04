2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, November 9th, 1:00 PM ET

This could get very ugly for the Miami Dolphins, and you almost have to feel bad for them at this point. Miami is now 2-7 on the season after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past week, and they traded Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The Dolphins are expected to trade some more players before the deadline on Tuesday, as they parted ways with GM Chris Grier after a failed tenure that amounted to zero playoff wins. Miami needs a reset in the worst way and probably needs a new QB.

Them continuing to lose is not going to be good in the present, but it could benefit them in the long-term, as they’ll end up with higher draft picks. On the other sideline is the Buffalo Bills, now winners of two games in a row and having just taken down the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

It was a very strong win for Buffalo, as the defense played great and held Patrick Mahomes to one of the worst starts of his NFL career. The Bills don’t feel quite as good this year as they were in 2024, but they’re 6-2 for a reason and can surely see the uphill battle they have to climb in the AFC East.

The Patriots are still in first place, as they are now 7-2 on the season. Buffalo knows how to stack wins in the regular season and have owned the Miami Dolphins recently. This game is going to get out of hand quite quickly, as most of the Dolphins’ players can clearly see that this team is not going to be very competitive going forward.

Buffalo could win this game by multiple touchdowns and earn their seventh win of the 2025 NFL Season.

Prediction: Bills win 38-13