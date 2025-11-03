NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 5-win team as Week 9 closes out

There is a pretty notable middle class in the NFL this year. Many of these teams can do a few things well, but they're far from complete, and it's reflected in the records. Now that Week 9 is about in the books, we can analyze the entire NFL hierarchy.

And no matter what happens on Monday Night Football, there will still be seven teams after Week 9 that have five wins. It's not a bad spot to be in, but it's not a great spot, either. Many of these teams will get into the postseason, but others are going to fall short.

Let's power rank the seven five-win teams in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the 2025 season.

Power ranking every five-win team in the NFL after Week 9 action

7. Carolina Panthers (5-4)

How about the Carolina Panthers? This team just has not gone away and are making notable strides under second-year head coach Dave Canales. It'll be interesting to see how many more wins the Panthers can stack, but it's been a solid season thus far, and it's a year where things could finally be getting on the right track for the future. It's not super clear if Bryce Young is truly the guy, but the overall foundation appears to be laid.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 5-3 after a great win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, but I still do have some notable concerns about Trevor Lawrence, as he hasn't been that good this year and is the missing piece to what could be a special team. The Jags are a pretty average team overall but are finding a way to win tight games.

5. Chicago Bears (5-3)

How about that finish for the Chicago Bears? The Bears are now 5-3 on the season and appear to be in the thick of things in the NFC North. Chicago has a lot to clean up, but things are pointing upward for the franchise.