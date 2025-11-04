2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets

Sunday, November 9th, 1:00 PM ET

This could end up being one of the ugliest games of the 2025 NFL Season. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are two of the worst teams in the NFL, and that isn’t up for discussion. Both teams are also in a similar-ish situation.

The Browns have seen the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their faces, and it’s having impacts years down the line. Cleveland is fielding a playoff-caliber defense, but they just cannot get the offense right.

And until they do that, which entails getting a franchise QB, they’ll continue to circle the drain. On the flip side, the New York Jets are led by a new regime and are obviously on the struggle bus, and it kind of does center around the QB, but the defense is bad, and the overall roster just isn’t good.

Believe it or not, the Browns are the better team in this one and should win this game. Justin Fields has been dreadful this year, and the Jets’ defense hasn’t been good, either. The Browns’ defense is the best unit in this one, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has won some games in the NFL.

I would expect the Browns to win this one, but at this point, wins do not help either franchise - both teams need a hard reset on offense and have to at least rebuild that side of the ball through the NFL Draft before they get back to competing.

Cleveland wins an ugly dogfight by four points, sending the Jets down the drain even more.

I will be interested to see how the Browns and Jets operate at the deadline, as both teams actually have an argument to 'buy low' on some cheap, young talent.

Prediction: Browns win 17-13