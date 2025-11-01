2026 NFL Draft: These teams desperately need Fernando Mendoza at QB

Unless something wild changes, Fernando Mendoza is likely hearing his name called with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The quarterback at Indiana, Mendoza began his career at California and is now playing like the best QB in the nation for the Hoosiers here in 2025.

He leads the country with 24 touchdown passes and has thrown just three interceptions. Mendoza does most things well, but his best traits are his accuracy and being able to play on time. It also helps that he's of prototypical size for the position as well.

The overall profile of Mendoza is that of a franchise QB in the NFL, and these three teams absolutely need to do whatever it takes to land him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Which NFL teams are in desperate need of someone like Fernando Mendoza?

New York Jets

The New York Jets have to get the QB position right, as no head coach is going to success until it gets fixed. Justin Fields has been the starter this year, and frankly, he's been awful. Fields isn't a franchise QB and is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason. The Jets won their first game of the season in Week 8 and saw their chances at the first overall pick fall a bit.

Mendoza is a day one starter and someone who could finally stabilize that position for the franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders actually had a semi-good thing in Derek Carr, but they essentially threw him away like a piece of trash, as the Raiders haven't had any semblance of competent QB play since, as Geno Smith is the latest (failed) attempt. Pete Carroll, their head coach, has to have a huge grip on the personnel over there, as adding Smith and Ashton Jeanty to the mix fits him too well.

Geno Smith simply isn't good and has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this year. With how good the rest of the QBs in the AFC West are, the Raiders have to get moving.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been a dumpster fire ever since the Deshaun Watson trade, and this franchise still hasn't been able to rebound three years later. The Browns probably need to clean house and rebuild, but the defense is playoff-caliber, so it's probably extra frustrating that this team can't figure out anything on offense.

Well, Fernando Mendoza would give them an off-ramp to unload Deshaun Watson and clean house at the position. Someone like Dillon Gabriel or even Shedeur Sanders could stick around as the backup, but what needs to happen is the Browns need to invest a first-round pick into a legitimate QB prospect. With the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick in hand, the Browns actually might be able to make some noise next April.