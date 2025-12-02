2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

It's insane to think that we're already approaching Week 14 of the 2025 NFL Season. In the coming weeks, playoff-clinching scenarios for certain teams are going to begin, so that's the next big thing to keep an eye out for here.

There have been some teams already eliminated from playoff contention, so the other side of the coin has begun as well. On the Week 14 slate, there are a plethora of games that will have playoff implications, so this could be one of the more consequential weeks of the season.

As we have done, we have our weekly picks and score predictions for every single Week 14 game. Let's get into these game picks here.

New England, New York (N), San Francisco, and Carolina are on the bye

NFL picks and score predictions for every single Week 14 game

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Thursday, December 4th, 8:15 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Detroit Lions in a massive NFC showdown, and this could have major playoff implications for both teams. The 7-5 Lions are likely at huge risk of missing the playoffs if they lose this game, which is a shock given how good they have been in recent years.

The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off three wins in a row and are now 6-5-1, only trailing the Lions’ record by a half game. In this contest, I would be shocked to see a high-scoring affair, so it could come down to who has the ball last.

The Cowboys and Lions can honestly move the ball at will, but with the improved Dallas defense, I am actually looking to pick Dallas here. They have the momentum, and the Lions just had a stinker of a loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Dallas is going to win a high-scoring affair, get to 7-5-1, and begin to truly get back in the NFC playoff race.

Prediction: Cowboys win 30-27