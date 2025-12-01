2025 NFL Season: 3 Players ready for a late-season breakout

Even with 13 weeks of data points to analyze, no amount of number crunching or Sunday Ticket watching can help predict the final stretch of the NFL season. But we can try, right?

There's a collection of players who are saving their best for last and are prepared to finish their campaign on a high note. Here are three potential candidates primed to improve their current output in the next month.

Brock Purdy (QB) - San Francisco 49ers

After suffering numerous injuries that have limited his action this season, Brock Purdy has struggled to find his Pro Bowl form. Just a week ago, on Monday Night Football, the 25-year-old tossed a trio of picks and nearly cost his squad a crucial NFC battle.

With Mac Jones' impressive stretch in Purdy's absence, whispers about a change under center started to be amplified this week in the Bay Area. Purdy responded with a gutsy performance on the road against a stifling Cleveland Browns defense, making numerous timely plays en route to the win.

The 49ers now enter a much-needed bye, which could spark the potential return of WR1 Brandon Aiyuk. Regardless of Aiyuk's status, Purdy and the rest of the roster simply need the rest. The former MVP candidate is due for a more consistent level of play in this prolific offense, as San Francisco gears up for a postseason push.

Isaac TeSlaa (WR) - Detroit Lions

Despite Thursday's crushing home loss to the rival Green Bay Packers, the concern swirling around the Detroit Lions' organization centered on the status of superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. It appears he avoided significant injury, but even a low-ankle sprain can hamper mobility and linger for weeks.

If St. Brown were to miss time, Jameson Williams would assume the responsibility of Jared Goff's top target, but it would also bump rookie Isaac TeSlaa up the depth chart. Dan Campbell recently talked about Tesla's rapid growth and potential for more opportunities as the campaign progresses.

The Arkansas product is a smooth route runner but is best at stretching the field vertically. Goff loves to push the rock downfield, suggesting TeSlaa could shine in this Detroit aerial attack if given the chance.

Evan Engram (TE) - Denver Broncos

Evan Engram seemed like a natural fit in a Sean Payton offense, but his tenure in Denver has mainly been lackluster, to say the least. Even in the "Joker" role, designed to manufacture touches and hunt mismatches, Engram has looked like an afterthought in the passing game.

On Sunday night, Engram finally showed some signs of life, netting six receptions for 79 yards. It was apparent that there was a concerted effort to get the veteran tight end involved, and in overtime he delivered in a big way.

Engram has garnered at least five targets in three straight contests, hinting more consistent volume should be on the horizon. The chemistry with Nix is slowly improving, and an uptick in production seems inevitable.