2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, December 7th, 4:25 PM ET

I am not so sure that people thought the Chicago Bears would be the first seed in the NFC through the first 13 weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, but here we are. The Bears are 9-1 over their last 10 games and winning one-score games left and right. The Bears took down the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday and earned a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker if needed.

Chicago is also first in the NFC North. The Bears sit at 9-3, and the Green Bay Packers are right behind at 8-3-1, having a tie against the Dallas Cowboys on their record this year. On paper, the Packers should win this one, as they are the better team.

And I do kind of think the Bears are playing with a bit of house money, as Ben Johnson is in his first year as head coach, and QB Caleb Williams has not been great this year. Williams does kind of miss some of the layups and will miss easy throws from time to time.

In today’s NFL, especially with it being this late in the season, the QB matchup is something huge that can decide this, so I would give the nod to the Packers and Jordan Love. The Packers also have to win enough to leap over the Bears in the standings.

The Detroit Lions, on a side note, are 7-5 and likely out of the mix. This game is going to be a close one, as the Bears have taken down some legitimate teams this year and are for real, but the Packers are more battle-tested and will be able to do just enough to win.

If so, the Bears would drop to 9-4 on the season, and the Packers would improve to 9-3-1, leaping over Chicago in the NFC North. The division race here could come down to the final couple of weeks of the season.

At the end, though, Green Bay is a little bit better.

Prediction: Packers win 24-22