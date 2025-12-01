NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Ranking every 9-win team after Week 13 action

Some of these nine-win teams are atop their respective divisions, but there is still time for major change. The NFL regular season is wrapping up here within the next month and a half, and we could be in store for some of the most competitive playoffs in history.

It's hard to find the legitimate contenders in this league, but some of the nine-win teams could be just that. There are four right now as Week 13 finishes up with Monday Night Football. Oddly enough, three of the four nine-win teams are in the NFC West, and all four are in the NFC.

Let' power rank these four teams.

LA Rams top list of power ranking 9-win teams after Week 13 action

4. San Francisco 49ers

You simply have to applaud the San Francisco 49ers, as this team is now 9-4 on the season, still in the mix for for the NFC West title, but have dealt with a ton of injuries this year. Players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner have been out for most of the season and will miss the rest, and other players like George Kittle and Brock Purdy have missed time, too.

The Niners aren't going to make a deep playoff run or anything, but this team is formidable, well-coached, and could surprise some if things bounce their way in the playoffs.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are now the top seed in the NFC after another win, taking down the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday. I do believe there are some concerns with Caleb Williams, as he has still struggled with some of the little things and sometimes misses the 'layups,' but a 9-3 record is a 9-3 record, and Chicago is the no. 1 seed in the NFC right now.

Winning the NFC North would do wonders for a surprise Super Bowl run this year.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks had an interesting victory over the Minnesota Vikings and barely got past the Tennessee Titans the week prior. Seattle is still a great team despite some iffy performances recently, as they are a top-10 unit on both sides of the ball and can do a little bit of everything.

The concerns with Sam Darnold in big games are legitimate, but that doesn't mean those concerns actually come true when the playoffs begin. Seattle is a borderline-elite team, but not quite there yet.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Even with the loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams are still among the very best teams in the NFL and are honestly a top-3 team in the NFL through the first 13 weeks. There is a ton of parity in the league this year, so I guess LA dropping a game to the frisky Panthers isn't the most shocking thing ever. The one weakness this team has is actually the special teams unit, so that could be something to keep an eye out for down the stretch.