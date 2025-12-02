2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, December 8th, 8:15 PM ET

The final game of Week 14 promises to be a good one, as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Los Angeles Chargers, and this is yet another game with massive playoff implications. The Eagles are just not a very good team this year and lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 13, dropping to 8-4. All of a sudden, the 6-5-1 Dallas Cowboys are right on their tails.

Philly’s offense has been quite sloppy this year, and they have a big test against a formidable Chargers’ defense. The Eagles have won eight games for a reason, though, as they have typically figured it out more often than not.

The Eagles have more overall roster talent than the Chargers, so that’s a factor here, but I would argue that the Chargers have the better overall coaching staff and are obviously playing this one at home, so that should be to their advantage.

Justin Herbert’s broken hand is something to keep an eye out for, as he could miss this Monday Night Football showdown, but nothing is a guarantee at the moment. Given that the Eagles are a more proven team overall and are usually playing well in high-stakes situations, they might find a way here.

The Chargers have also had big-time struggles along their offensive line, and Herbert’s status is not a guarantee one way or another. LA still has a shot at winning the AFC West, but they do not control their own destiny for the title.

Both teams are in relatively urgent situations overall. But ask yourself, who do you trust more? While the Eagles have had their issues this year, this team did just win the Super Bowl. Take the safe bet and pick the Eagles here.

Prediction: Eagles win 23-17