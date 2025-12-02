2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 14

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 14 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

As the calendar pushes into December and the college football playoff awaits, the board is reshaping itself once again.

Early-season hype and spring scouting grades laid the groundwork back in August, but a seasons worth of real tape have brought a new wave of prospects to the forefront. These four players surged this week.

Clemson ED TJ Parker leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

ED TJ Parker, Clemson

A player with top-ten pick hype before the season began, Parker's stock has slipped dramatically now into early December.

While the frame meets and exceeds NFL thresholds, the production on Saturdays has not matched the level Parker can compete at. He's remained more of a flash in the pan this fall, but Week 14 against South Carolina showcased the types of tools and traits he has when the lightbulb flips on (7 total pressures).

While Parker currently sits in the Day 2 category, teammates Peter Woods and Aveion Terrell represent two of the premier prospects in the class, and should hear their names called on night one -- if they declare.

QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

While Sellers has regressed in areas in 2025, the dual-threat talent was outstanding against Clemson on Saturday tossing for a career high 381 yards and two touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if he in fact declares for the draft, but the tools continue to pop off the screen despite the head-scratching moments at times.

Tape holds weight, of course, but there are teams each and every year that sell themselves on the 'potential' of a prospect, or the ceiling of a player, and Sellers could be that guy this year.

WR Shaleak Knotts, Maryland

It's been a breakout year for the Terrapins senior wideout, and Week 14 against Michigan State once again showcased the potential of the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher when given the chances to make plays.

Eight catches, 139 yards, and his first receiving touchdown since Week 4 headlined a day scouts have longed since Knotts' hot start to the season.

While he projects as a late Day 3 pick or a PUDFA (priority undrafted free agent), he's a prospect that deserves some attention as a physically impressive athlete that can play above the rim.

OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

What an outstanding day it was for Goosby against the Texas A&M front.

One of the premier tackles in the class, Goosby allowed just a single pressure in 38 pass pro snaps, and was a brick wall against the likes of Cashius Howell -- one of the most explosive sack artists in the country.

In a class weak at the tackle spot, Goosby will continue to rise among the elites in the class with a good pre-draft process.