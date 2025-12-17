2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, December 21st, 4:05 PM ET

Maybe the best game of the Week 16 slate, the Jacksonville Jaguars, winners of five games in a row, are visiting the Denver Broncos, who have won 11 games in a row and are currently 12-2 on the season. Both quarterbacks in this matchup have been heating up the past month, and both defenses are quite stingy.

The Jaguars have probably been one of the best stories in the NFL this year, as they were a team constantly in the abyss, but first-year head coach Liam Coen has made quick work of this turnaround, as the Jags are primed to win the AFC South this year as long as they can fend off the surging Houston Texans.

Trevor Lawrence has been on fire recently, and the Jags can not only run the ball, but they can stop the run, which is a recipe for success. The Broncos have seen second-year QB Bo Nix take off in previous weeks. He had what could be his best career performance in Week 15, a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Denver is a juggernaut and owns the best record in the NFL. They also became the first team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot and could not only clinch the division, but also clinch the no. 1 overall seed with a win and a few other things going their way in Week 16.

The Broncos are the best team in the league - while some people might want to doubt Bo Nix, he has continually come through in tough situations, and while the Jaguars are a very good team, Denver is better and has not lost at home in over a calendar year.

Denver wins another close game and gets one step closer to that no. 1 overall seed in the AFC. The last time they had that was 2015, and they won the Super Bowl that year.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-21