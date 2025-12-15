2025 NFL Season: Predicting most likely Super Bowl matchups after Week 15

The Super Bowl contenders in the NFL this year might only truly be a small handful of teams, and some of the more common Super Bowl teams this year aren't going to get back this year in all likelihood.

Now that Week 15 is over for the legitimate contenders, we can take a stab at predicting the most likely Super Bowl LX matchups as the regular season winds down. A lot can change between now and then, but these teams are likely going to be the final ones remaining.

Let's predict the most likely Super Bowl matchups after Week 15 action.

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

The LA Rams and New England Patriots squaring off in Super Bowl LX feels a bit likely. LA is the first seed in the NFC and probably has the MVP of the league in Matthew Stafford. Second-year QB Drake Maye has been excellent himself despite the team surrendering a 21-point lead to the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 15.

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

In what would be a rematch of Super Bowl XLVIII, the Denver Broncos would face the Seattle Seahawks. Denver and Seattle are two of the more well-rounded teams in the NFL. Both teams have explosive defenses and are well-coached from top to bottom. Denver is the top seed in the AFC right now and probably have the early nod to be the favorite in that conference.

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

How about the LA Rams versus the Buffalo Bills? With and AFC playoffs likely without all of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow, many have said that this could be the year for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen can turn into Superman when his team needs him to the most, but the huge defensive concerns are a thing, and the lack of high-end weapons on offense could limit this team in the playoffs. However, Buffalo is routinely deep into the postseason, so they have the experience.

1. Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

The LA Rams vs. the Denver Broncos currently feels like the most likely Super Bowl LX matchup. Denver and LA are the two best teams in the NFL and are at the top of their respective conferences. They've also both clinched a playoff spot, becoming the first two teams in the NFL to do so this year. Denver and LA would be a matchup of two good offenses against two great defenses.