2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Saturday, December 20th, 8:20 PM ET

The second Saturday game here in Week 16 is going to be a great one, as the 10-4 Chicago Bears host the 9-4-1 Green Bay Packers, a team that lost its first-place standing in the NFC North in Week 15 thanks to a Bears’ win over the Cleveland Browns and a loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Packers have had an interesting season, as they are a good team, but they have lost to teams like the Browns and Panthers. Green Bay also lost Micah Parsons for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the second half of their loss to the Broncos, which is just brutal news for the defense.

Right now, the Bears are the better team and get to play this game at home. What we’ve seen from Chicago this year is a strong run game and a quarterback who is playing well when his team needs him to the most. Caleb Williams needs to get that completion percentage up, but that could simply come with more reps.

I am inclined to pick the Bears in this one, as losing Parsons changes everything for the Packers, and the team also may not have Christian Watson in this game, as he suffered a chest injury in Week 15.

The winner of this game could end up winning the NFC North this year. The Packers being able to sweep the Bears would be massive given what they just went through in Week 15, but I believe Chicago makes this very interesting and wins in Week 16, getting to 11-4 in the process.

The Packers' chances at the NFC North are virtually gone if they are not able to take down the Bears in what could be the biggest game for both teams this year.

Prediction: Bears win 24-23