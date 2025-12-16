NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking all double-digit win teams after Week 15

There are nine teams in the NFL that have at least 10 wins, so the double-digit win teams are beginning to become more common as the regular season finishes. We are also approaching a scenario where there could be multiple teams with at least 10 wins that do not make the playoffs.

Back in 2024, there was just one team with double-digit wins that didn't make the playoffs, and it was the 10-7 Seattle Seahawks. In the coming weeks, we will see more playoff-clinching scenarios develop, and some heated divisional races could come to an end.

Now that Week 15 of the 2025 NFL Season is over, let's power rank these double-digit win teams. Who stands at the top?

Power ranking every double-digit win team in the NFL following Week 15 action

9. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

The Los Angeles Chargers have had some major offensive line concerns for weeks now, as both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater have been out for the year. Without a strong offensive line, no NFL team is going to do any damage in the playoffs. Furthermore, quarterback Justin Herbert just has not played all that well this year and is putting the ball in harm's way a lot more than he used to. The Chargers are going to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team and are likely staring at another one-and-done season.

8. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

The San Francisco 49ers have maxed out their roster talent thus far, as the team is again banged up, and even when this squad is healthy, the overall talent just is not overwhelming. Now sitting at 10-4 on the season, the Niners are actually still very much alive in the NFC West, but it feels unlikely. San Fran is a good team - they are not great by any means, but this has been a pretty successful season thus far, all things considered. San Fran is no. 8 in our power rankings.