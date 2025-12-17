2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday, December 21st, 1:00 PM ET

This game just got a lot more interesting. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Tennessee to play the Titans in a game of two teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. Let’s start with the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has had a year to forget.

The Chiefs struggled to get much going all year but did have their moments. Overall, the issues with the Chiefs this year can be boiled down to them simply not having enough good players. The offensive line battled some injuries this year, the weapons on that side of the ball just are not special, and the defense doesn’t have much juice.

This team got very top-heavy, but their best players like Travis Kelce and Chris Jones aren’t who they used to be. Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL trying to extend a play against the Chargers at home, and that could put him out for a chunk of the 2026 NFL Season.

The Chiefs’ future just got a lot more uncertain. Backup QB Gardner Minshew should see the remaining starts for the Chiefs, but they could beat the Tennessee Titans, the worst team in football and a team that used the first overall pick on Cam Ward.

Ward has shown some flashes here and there, but until the Titans load up this roster, we won’t fully know how good Ward can be. This game is honestly totally irrelevant when you think about it, as the 6-8 Chiefs cannot make the playoffs - there is no path.

I would expect KC to play some uninspired football to be completely honest, as getting a higher draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is really not a bad idea. The Titans are able to do enough to win at home and perhaps provide some optimism as the regular season comes to an end.

Prediction: Titans win 20-17