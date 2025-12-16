NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

The NFL quarterback hierarchy after Week 15 action has a new face, and it's none other than Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement and played some decent football for the Indianapolis Colts this past week.

This has been one of the most unique NFL seasons in recent memory, and it's really anyone's season at this point. There are just three regular season weeks left, so we will begin to see more playoff-clinching scenarios develop.

Division titles will also be clinched as well, and most of these teams are now going to win or lose based on the quarterback play they get in the coming weeks. This is the NFL, and the quarterbacks are center stage for a reason. Let's get into our quarterback power rankings after Week 15. For our rankings, as we have done, we look at the total body of work but also analyze based on the most recent performances.

NFL QB Rankings, Week 16: Philip Rivers makes his debut in the 2025 season

32. Brady Cook, New York Jets

Any time an NFL team has to start Brady Cook in a game, bad things are going to happen. The New York Jets got blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, and there isn’t really anything for the Jets to hang their hats on this year. They did trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline for a ton of draft picks, and it’s obvious that their future QB is not on the roster.

Cook tossed three interceptions to the Jaguars’ defense and was honestly in a lose-lose scenario, no matter how you slice it.

31. Kenny Pickett, Las Vegas Raiders

Kenny Pickett and the Las Vegas Raiders got shutout by the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that they were always going to lose. Geno Smith was obviously hurt and did not suit up in this one, and I am not sure it is an exaggeration to suggest that the Raiders have been one of the worst teams, period, over the last decade or so. This team is flat-out horrendous and just needs another reset in the worst way.

Pickett is no. 31 in our QB rankings.