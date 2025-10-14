2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

Sunday, October 19th, 1:00 PM ET

Every team in the AFC West won in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season, but that won’t be the case here in Week 7. It’s been an interesting season for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith in the offseason, and Smith has already thrown 10 interceptions, which is more than many QBs will throw in 17 games this season.

Frankly, Geno Smith has been horrible this season, and veteran head coach Pete Carroll seems to be in over his head with the Raiders. Vegas broke their four-game losing streak with a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, so that was nothing overly impressive.

The Raiders managed to win a one-off Week 1 game against the New England Patriots. The 2-4 Raiders are now set to try and beat the Chiefs, but the Chiefs have this game at home and got back on track with a primetime win over the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs haven’t played nearly as well as many thought they would, and the roster just doesn’t have a ton of talent. Years of having draft picks low in each round have contributed to this.

However, the Raiders have a bottom-5 roster and a bottom-3 QB, so they aren’t going to win many more games this year. Kansas City is going to take care of business in this one and win its second game in a row, getting over .500 for the first time this season, and if the Chargers and Broncos were to lose, there’d be a three-way tie at 4-3 atop the division.

Chiefs win this one by a lot. Could the three-time defending AFC champions go on a run in the middle of the season?

Prediction: Chiefs win 33-20