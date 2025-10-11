Chiefs' upcoming schedule will make or break their chances in the 2025 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are faced with a tough stretch in the coming weeks, and this stretch could truly make or break their season. Now 2-3 through five games, the Chiefs just have not looked very good. Blowing a lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to paint an ugly picture for KC.

Their already razor-thin margins have disappeared, and they've already lost more games in 2025 than they did in the entirety of the 2024 NFL Season. That should be a massive concern and red flag for some people.

But if it isn't their upcoming schedule does get a bit tougher and is going to truly make or break their season, as the 'gimme wins' that the Chiefs have typically had just are not there at this point, and this team is simply missing a lot of firepower on both sides of the ball.

Chiefs' upcoming schedule could paint a brutal reality of the 2025 NFL Season

Here is who the Chiefs get to play in the coming weeks:





Week 6 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 9 @ Buffalo Bills

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 @ Denver Broncos

Week 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts

How many wins over their next six games are truly slam-dunks here? One.

Their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is very likely to be a win, but you could argue that every other game on this upcoming slate would be a loss. Every team on this schedule besides the Raiders are not only better than the Chiefs so far, but have a better record as well.

I don't believe KC will be able to match the Lions' explosiveness on offense. The Washington Commanders might be a top-5 team in the NFL in terms of coaching. The Buffalo Bill have succeeded against the Chiefs in the regular season. The Denver Broncos have beaten them two out of the last three times, and the Indianapolis Colts are 4-1 for a reason.

KC might be able to split their next three games, but even them going 2-4 feels more likely. The harsh reality of the situation is that this team simply isn't that special anymore, and unless something wild happens, they could still be on the outside of the playoff picture after this brutal stretch is over.

It might be time to panic with the Chiefs, and there isn't an obvious path for the roster to get better, either.