2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Indianapolis Colts (5-1) @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Sunday, October 19th, 4:05 PM ET

This could be one of the best games of the week, and the result of this game could muddy the AFC even more. The AFC is wide open right now, as I do not see a clear-cut best team despite the Colts currently having the best record at 5-1.

If the Buffalo Bills were to win on Monday Night Football, they’d also have a 5-1 record, but you could argue that the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, or even New England Patriots are a top team in the conference.

The Colts have not lost at home, and their lone loss actually came in this same building but against the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago, which is interesting.

The Chargers come into this game banged up on both sides of the ball. They barely got past the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, so that kind of tells you where this team is right now.

In terms of the QB battle, it’s pretty much a wash. Both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert have been good this year. The head coaching battle could also be a wash, as Shane Steichen is honestly performing as he should with the talent the Colts have.

I’m actually going to take a bit of a bold prediction here and say that the Colts win this game by one point. It’ll be a back-and-forth affair, but the better and more complete team will come out victorious in this one.

Indianapolis wins by one point and furthers their stance in the AFC South and perhaps atop the AFC. The Colts might just be a juggernaut. The Chargers drop to 4-3 in our predictions and will have gone 2-3 over their past five games after a strong 2-0 start.

Prediction: Colts win 28-27