NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

There is no better example of why you should expect the unexpected in the NFL than what we saw go down in Week 6. The Eagles lost on Thursday night, the Broncos nearly got upset by the Jets, and the hapless Dolphins had the Chargers on the brink...until they didn't.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a state of the league ahead of Week 7 action that is all-encompassing of what each team has shown up to this point, head-to-head matchups, and who might be passing the "eye test" at this stage. These rankings are going to come across somewhat similar to the way college football teams might be ranked on a week-to-week basis with quality of opponents factored slightly, each team's talent level, and a bit of projection.

We've got a lot to unpack, so let's dive right into this week's NFL Power Rankings.

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles falling fast, Buccaneers vaulting into top-3

32. New York Jets

The New York Jets gave the Denver Broncos a run for their money overseas in London, but couldn’t pull a rabbit out of their hat in the 4th quarter.

And pulling a literal rabbit out of a hat might have been an easier task than completing a pass against the Denver Broncos’ defense. Justin Fields took nine sacks against Denver’s defense, and the Jets finished with -10 net passing yards. I mean, when you talk about an atrocity, that’s about as bad as it gets.

The Jets might have to find an alternative, because Fields was horrible out there. The Jets’ defense welcomed Jermaine Johnson back into the fold, and he had their lone sack in the game, but the offensive ineptitude is going to be impossible to overcome for this team long-term.

31. Tennessee Titans

The talent gap between the Titans and everyone they play is just evident every single week. Obviously, this team is not winless at this point, but even in their win, they literally needed the ball to bounce their way – multiple times – to get in the win column.

Nobody is under the illusion that this is some sort of perfect roster, by any stretch. What’s going to be fun to see is what the Titans and first-year GM Mike Borgonzi do to add some future draft capital at the trade deadline. I wouldn’t be surprised if teams come calling on Calvin Ridley, Chig Okonkwo, and maybe even players like Cody Barton on defense.

The Titans’ cupboard isn’t bare at this point, but they are one of those teams that you watch and you can just feel the lack of talent on that roster coming through your screen. It’s going to get worse before it gets better for Cam Ward, whose head coach for the long-term may also not be on that sideline right now.