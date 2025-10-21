2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, October 26th, 1:00 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles may have figured something out in Week 7 with a very solid away win against the Minnesota Vikings. Jalen Hurts had a phenomenal day throwing the football, but Saquon Barkley still could not get going.

It was odd to see, as the Vikings tend to struggle a bit against the run and are stronger against the pass, but the Eagles excelled at throwing the ball in Week 7, so it was a bit unexpected in that regard.

In Week 7, the New York Giants went into Denver and carried a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was truly something to witness (as someone who was at the game). However, the Giants managed to surrender nearly 300 yards of total offense and a whopping 33 points in the fourth quarter alone.

If we take a step back here, rookie QB Jaxson Dart definitely held his own against the Broncos in a hostile environment. Dart is far from a finished product and nearly left Denver with a win in his back pocket, which would have been insane.

I understand, though, why Giants’ fans would be so distraught after a loss like this, and that’s the type of loss that could spiral an already shaky season out of control. I believe the Eagles get the huge win here, as they built something nice offensively in Week 7, and the Giants’ heartbreaking loss could spill over into Week 8.

Philadelphia wins and puts 38 points on the board in one of the more lopsided NFL games you’ll see.

Could this type of loss force the New York Giants to make a major coaching change?

Prediction: Eagles win 38-13