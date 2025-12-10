2025 NFL picks and score predictions for primetime games in Week 15

Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, December 15th, 8:15 PM ET

The final primetime game is an interesting Monday Night Football showdown between thew Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this one honestly feels like a must-win for both teams. The Dolphins have totally turned their season around and are now all of a sudden 6-7 on the season, winners of four games in a row.

They now have the same record as the Kansas City Chiefs, which is not something many of us thought was going to happen this year. While Miami has not won pretty, they are still playing hard despite selling at the deadline and firing their GM.

All in all, you have to have some degree of hope for the future if you're a Dolphins' fan. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one game ahead of Miami at 7-6, having just beaten the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore in Week 14. Pittsburgh is once again first in the AFC North, but everyone can see that they and the Dolphins are not scary or threatening teams at all.

Both Miami and Pittsburgh would go one-and-done in the playoffs, but the Steelers do have the advantage of playing better in colder conditions. That has kind of bit a thorn in the side of the Dolphins for years now, so we could see the team's four-game winning streak come to an end here.

Miami is an average team at best, but so is Pittsburgh. With the Steelers getting this game at home and getting stronger QB play from their starter than the Dolphins are, this game could be relatively easy to predict.

Both teams are going to be playing desperate football, as the playoff hopes for both squads are on the line with each passing week. I like the Pittsburgh Steelers to get the win here, improving to 8-6 and getting a bit more breathing room with their record.

This would also get the Steelers one step closer to the AFC North title and at least one home playoff game in 2025.

Prediction: Steelers win 24-17