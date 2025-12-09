NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Ranking every team with double-digit wins

There are four teams in the NFL with at least 10 wins thus far, and there will be more in the coming weeks. We're nearing the end of the regular season, so playoff-clinching scenarios will begin to pop up, and we'll also see teams wrapping up their respective divisions.

The four teams with double-digit wins in the NFL right now all have bits of pieces of being a Super Bowl winner this year, and it does feel like one of these teams will end up winning it all. However, with how crazy this year has gone in the NFL, anything can happen.

Let's power rank the four double-digit win teams after Week 14.

Power ranking the four double-digit win teams following Week 14 action

4. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 to earn their 10th win of the season. The one thing that could go against them later in the year is Sam Darnold, as he seems to struggle in big games, and we did see that a couple of weeks ago when he tossed four interceptions to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle will need to win some big games if they have hopes of making a deep playoff run this year, but Darnold's performance could prevent them from that.

3. New England Patriots (11-2)

The New England Patriots are 11-2 and have won 10 games in a row. Drake Maye is breaking out before our eyes, and head coach Mike Vrabel is surely the frontunner for Coach of the Year. A huge boost here has also been Josh McDaniels returning as the offensive coordinator. The sheer roster talent is like other top teams in the league, but that could only paint a better picture for this team in 2026 and beyond.

2. Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

The Los Angeles Rams may have the MVP of the NFL in Matthew Stafford. They also have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean McVay and are in a great position to win the NFC West this year. The Rams have a strong roster and really are only weak on special teams, which is both bad but also something that can be covered up. LA is arguably the best team in the NFL and have overwhelmed many of their opponents this year.

1. Denver Broncos (11-2)

The Denver Broncos have it all - they are strong in the trenches, have stellar coaching, and may have the most clutch QB in the NFL. Bo Nix has not only been clutch when it matters the most, but he's also really begun to play better these past few games and has displayed more consistency in the first halves. Denver is a great operation and could win the Super Bowl this year.