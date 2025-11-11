2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, November 16th, 1:00 PM ET

Both Tampa Bay and Buffalo are going to be playing angry in this one, as each team is coming off pretty awful losses. The Buccaneers could not close out the deal at home against the New England Patriots in Week 10, so I guess that means the Patriots are for real and a legitimate team this year.

The Bills lost to the, no, got blown out by the Miami Dolphins in Miami in Week 10. Buffalo is typically good for one or two horrific losses per season - that’s just how things go with this team. Josh Allen will then get in front of the media in a somber tone and say that he needs to play better. Rinse, repeat.

Anyway, the Bills host the Buccaneers in this one, and this could end up being one of the highest-scoring games of the week, as both teams aren’t very strong defensively.

Bucs’ QB Baker Mayfield has been the better passer this year, and Tampa has better weapons, so there’s reason to believe that the away team has the advantage here. The Bills can also sometimes get a bit streaky, and it would not shock me if they lost a second game in a row for the second time this season.

I would largely trust Tampa Bay more in this one - their roster is more complete, the QB is playing better, and they are simply the better football team thus far in the 2025 NFL Season.

However, with all of that said, there are instances where the Bills respond extremely strongly after a bad loss, so I have to keep that in mind. In the end, I think Tampa wins this by a field goal.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-24