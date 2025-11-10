NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

The first 10 weeks of the NFL season have already come and gone. Well, for the most part at least. Where did the time go? And how are quarterbacks stacking up against each other at the beginning of the second half of the season?

We saw some young quarterbacks struggle, along with some seasoned veterans, in Week 10. Even some early MVP candidates looked more human than ever in Week 10. Looking at you, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.

The NFL regular season is a long one. Not that you want your quarterbacks to be playing poorly right now, but there are worse times to be in a funk. And some QBs on notable teams are clearly in a funk. Which quarterbacks played the best this past week, and who has played the best this season as a whole? We're breaking it down in our Week 11 NFL QB Power Rankings, ranking each player based on who played this week, the entire body of work this season, and a little projecting going forward.

NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield have brutal weeks

32. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Part of the reason we saw the New York Jets absolutely gut their roster at the NFL trade deadline is due to the fact that this team is keenly aware of its need for a quarterback. Justin Fields is extremely limited in how he can actually help the team right now, which is why he only threw 11 passes in the Jets’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

For all his faults as a passer, we’ve seen the Jets gut out a couple of tough wins with him under center. It’s probably not going to be sustainable for the long term, but the vision for this team is still intact.

And that vision likely doesn’t include Fields. You just can’t compete consistently in the NFL when your quarterback is throwing 11 passes in a game, and you don’t feel like you can trust him to come through for you in big moments.

31. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns dropped another tough one in Week 10, and at this point, the same story is presenting itself with Dillon Gabriel. The young third-round pick out of Oregon had a couple of touchdowns, a bunch of sacks, and didn’t really get the ball downfield all that much.

We saw a lot of balls bouncing high up in the air after getting tipped when Gabriel would try to test further downfield, and he just couldn’t get much going in that regard. Given what we’ve seen from Gabriel to this point, it would be a bit of a shocker if the Browns don’t get a look at Shedeur Sanders in the near future. Sanders was the much better prospect coming out of college, and Gabriel just isn’t getting this offense a good look to every level of the field.

And the issue with that has been consistent.