2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

The first 12 weeks of the 2025 NFL season have come and gone, but we're shaping up for a huge week full of drama, divisional matchups, and playoff implications in Week 13.

It's truly the most wonderful time of the year for the NFL with the stakes high, and now we get to add in the fun of Thanksgiving games, a Black Friday special, and every single team playing this weekend (nobody on a bye week).

We're making our weekly NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 13 game with some upsets on the way, and a handful of other surprises to dive into. Let's take a deeper look at every matchup and make our predictions.

NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 13 game

Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) @ Detroit Lions (7-4)

Thursday, November 27, 1:00 PM ET

The Thanksgiving festivities are getting started an hour later than normal this year, which means we're going to be up to our gills in turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce by the time the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers actually kick off. By halftime, we might be on our third or fourth plates of food.

As the turkey coma begins to set in, the Lions and Packers will be on the field engaged in a battle for the rights to smash a turducken and potentially be on top of the NFC North by the end of the weekend.

The Packers have flirted with disaster in recent weeks, but even hitting a couple of stumbling blocks and playing way worse offense than we've come to expect from this team, they have managed to keep pace with other teams in the division. Getting a win against the Vikings in Week 12 was big, but the Packers really need this one on the road against the Lions.

Speaking of flirting with disaster, the Lions were taken to the brink this past week by the 2-10 New York GIants, and they got shut down badly by the Philadelphia Eagles the week before that. You'd love to see both of these teams playing their best ball at this time of year, but that isn't happening.

This is going to be an interesting chess match with a couple of defenses that have been opportunistic, offenses that are capable of explosive plays at any time, and generally two teams that know each other very well. The Lions are only 3-point favorites at home in this one, so clearly everyone is looking at this game as a toss-up.

Give me the home team by a slice of apple pie.

Prediction: Lions win 28-26