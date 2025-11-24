NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

It was another wild week of NFL action, and, as we have done the entire season, our weekly power rankings are ready to go. As always, there were some wild finishes and some upsets as well, and this is the beauty of the NFL.

The parity has never been higher, and, especially in the AFC, the playoff picture is a total mess, but in a good way. It's hard to see who the true contenders are, as well, but we're approaching just one month left of the regular season, so things are only going to heat up some more.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings feature teams like the Dallas Cowboys rising quickly, but also see teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers falling fast. Let's get into it here.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Cowboys rising again, Steelers free-falling

32. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints come into our updated NFL Power Rankings ranked dead last. The Saints lost to the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 12, and it was against Kirk Cousins, a backup QB at this point in time.

The Saints are now 2-9 on the season and don’t have much going for them at this point. First-year head coach Kellen Moore inherited a pretty tough situation, and you can’t really judge him fairly based on this year, given how talentless the Saints are.

New Orleans has, for the most part, been ranked last in our power rankings.

31. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans gave the Seattle Seahawks a run for their money in Week 12, but it wasn’t enough. The Titans are a bad team and are easily the worst in the AFC, at least. This team was the first to fire its head coach, and it is expected that a lot of change hits this team in the offseason.

GM Mike Borgonzi has to infuse this team with much more talent, but, most importantly, they have to find a competent coaching staff to make the most of the Cam Ward era. If I were the Titans, I would see what Mike McCarthy was up to and hire him to steady the ship for a few years, but I’m just one person with an opinion.

Tennessee is multiple years away from winning anything of substance in this league.