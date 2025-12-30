2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 18 game as playoffs approach

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, January 4th, 1:00 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers are locked into the seventh seed, so they really don’t have much of anything to play for. The Packers have been going in the wrong direction for multiple weeks now, and we’ve seen top players like Micah Parsons and Jordan Love go down with injuries.

However, the Minnesota Vikings also don’t really have much to play for, either, as they are in a lost season but could beat the Packers in Week 18 and actually finish the season with a winning record, which is interesting.

Both teams will have some key questions to answer in the offseason, and this could be one of the more boring and irrelevant games of the Week 18 slate, to be honest. I think the Packers make enough plays to get the job done and reach 10 wins on the season, which is an accomplishment I suppose.

Prediction: Packers win 23-20

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Sunday, January 4th, 1:00 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in Week 18, and this is another game between two teams that don’t really have a ton to play for. The Cowboys season has definitely been frustrating, as this team has a playoff-caliber offense, but it’s been wasted by a bottom-feeding defense.

If nothing else, the Cowboys do know where they need to allocate most of their resources in the 2026 NFL Offseason, so they should be able to fix most of their defensive issues. The Giants have been more of a dysfunctional mess but have largely gotten encouraging play from Jaxson Dart this year, so I do believe he’s someone the team needs to continue building around.

New York, however, just isn’t quite where Dallas is, so the Cowboys should take care of business.

Prediction: Cowboys win 28-24