2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

You always have to expect the unexpected in Week 1 of the NFL season, and it delivered in a big way. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were on the ropes against the Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys while the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs were humbled by the Chargers in Brazil.

Daniel Jones had a huge game. Geno Smith had more passing yards than any other quarterback in the league in his Raiders debut. The Ravens blew a huge lead against the Bills on Sunday Night Football. It was a wild Week 1, but that could be merely an appetizer for what NFL fans get treated to in Week 2.

Week 2 includes a number of possible playoff preview matchups, as well as the marquee Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. We're making our NFL picks and score predictions for every game on the schedule, so grab your favorite beverage or a snack (or both), and enjoy.

Week 2 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Game

Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Green Bay Packers (1-0)

Thursday, September 11, 8:15 PM ET

How about this to kick off Week 2 action? The Green Bay Packers taking on the Washington Commanders could be an early look at a playoff matchup, maybe even an NFC Championship matchup.

These two teams both won in Week 1, but the Packers looked like an absolute unit against the Lions while breaking in their new superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. The Packers have pretty much everything going for them from a star quarterback in Jordan Love to a dynamic group of offensive skill players, and now a loaded defense with a true premier edge rusher.

It’s going to be fun to see how the two quarterbacks in this game go toe-to-toe and how the Commanders’ defense holds up against the plethora of weapons the Packers have.

The biggest test here will be Jayden Daniels going up against a Packers defense that just made life absolutely miserable for one of the best offenses in the league the past couple of years. Daniels is an elite dual threat who had over 300 total yards of offense in Week 1, but he’ll get put to the test on the road with a short week to prepare for Jeff Hafley’s crew.

The Packers are early 3.5-point favorites against the Commanders and that feels pretty fair at this stage. With both teams having a short week, it’s going to come down to which team can make the fewest mistakes.

Prediction: Packers win 27-22