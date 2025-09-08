NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 1 ends

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season is about over. Let's get into our power rankings as the first week of action closes out. Not surprisingly, the first week of the NFL season did bring some surprises, and that is putting it lightly.

This is how it goes in the NFL, though - teams are not playing at their true level, whether good or bad, when Week 1 rolls around. It will take about a month, in my opinion, for teams to truly sort themselves out as being a contender, pretender, or somewhere in the middle.

We've got one more game left in Week 1 when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. As we have done each week during the regular season, our power rankings are here.

NFL Power Rankings: Already a ton of movement as Week 1 closes out

32. New Orleans Saints

It was a Week 1 loss for the New Orleans Saints, at home against the Arizona Cardinals. This wasn’t a shock at all, but the Saints did keep it close. They have been our worst team in the NFL for a while now, and a close loss will not change that.

31. Miami Dolphins

So, uhm, are the Miami Dolphins going to be this bad? I mean, that was a horrific showing in Week 1, and it’s not like the Indianapolis Colts are that good of a football team. Absolutely nothing was working on either side of the ball. Miami craters in our latest power rankings.

30. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers could not get it done in Week 1, and while it’s early, I now have a hunch that Carolina just isn’t going to be much better than they were in 2024.

29. New York Giants

Is there already a QB controversy for the New York Giants? A bad loss in Week 1 has the Giants left with an obvious decision; yes, it’s Week 1, but it might already be time for the team to send Russell Wilson to the bench.