2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

New York Giants (0-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM ET

Although both the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys share 0-1 records after the first week of the season, these teams look like they’re headed in completely different directions.

We might be on alert this week for Giants quarterback Russell Wilson getting benched after Brian Daboll was noncommittal about his status for the second week of the season. After what we saw from Jaxson Dart in the preseason, it’s hard to imagine the Giants are going to be overly patient. If things start to get ugly against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, maybe we do see Wilson get pulled.

And things could get ugly in this one rather quickly. The Giants have a tough defensive front, so we can’t count them out, but the Cowboys looked pretty darn good in their season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular, Dak Prescott looked outstanding. If not for some dropped passes by CeeDee Lamb, we may very well be talking about the Cowboys pulling off the upset of the week this past week.

Dallas has a chance to get back on the saddle after the ugly end to the Micah Parsons saga/trade, and get a divisional win here in the early stages of the season. As an added bonus, they might be able to send the Giants into a full-on quarterback controversy.

The Cowboys are pretty hefty 4.5-point favorites at home this week, which is a significant number considering how even they were perceived to be with the Giants going into the year. We all saw how good Prescott was in Week 1, and you can bet CeeDee Lamb is going to be motivated to absolutely go off in this game, which I think he will.

Prediction: Cowboys win 28-16