NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 1 action

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and Week 1 is a chaotic frenzy of overreactions all over the place. Especially when it comes to reactions to quarterback performances, you wish you could bottle up every sentiment expressed by individual fan bases and revisit them at the end of the year.

Some quarterbacks got off to slower starts than others, while others really impressed in a good way.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at each quarterback’s performance from this past week and rank each of them worst to best after the wild week that was.

NFL Power Rankings: Daniel Jones skyrocketing in Week 1 QB rankings

32. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Well, it’s safe to say that the Miami Dolphins weren’t planning on seeing Zach Wilson this early in the season, unless it was for a blowout going the other direction. Wilson came in for Tua Tagovailoa in a blowout loss to the Colts, and Tua was terrible. He threw a pair of interceptions, lost a fumble, and was sacked three times. Considering the result of the game, you couldn’t have started much worse if you’re Tua and the Dolphins.

31. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

We saw some signs of life after the weather delay, but this wasn’t the type of debut anyone wanted or hoped for from Bryce Young. Young had three turnovers on the day including two picks, and the Panthers’ offense struggled to get anything going as a result. It’s going to be interesting to see how this develops, because Carolina felt like Young had turned a corner last year. This was a rough debut.

30. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

There were some plays in the Browns’ upset bid against the Bengals that were completely out of Joe Flacco’s control. The Browns had to ask Flacco to throw the ball a whopping 45 times in this game and his receivers dropped some passes that could have changed the outcome of the game. So it goes in the NFL. The Browns also had no running game to speak of, but it feels like this is the type of stuff they’ll deal with most of the year. Harold Fannin Jr. might be a dude.

29. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson led the New York Giants in passing and rushing in his G-Men debut. That’s the good news. The bad news is, the Giants’ offensive operation was outrageously bad. They averaged 3.7 yards per play and were 4-of-16 on third downs. Wilson led the team in rushing because nobody else could do anything. He didn’t throw any picks,