2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

Indianapolis @ Tennessee, 1:00 PM

Don’t look now, but the Indianapolis Colts have a legitimate chance to start 3-0 on the season, which is not something many of us saw coming. Perhaps Daniel Jones is simply better than most of us thought he would be?

Perhaps the New York Giants franchise brought him down for years? To be fair to the Colts; this team does have a ton of talent on offense - there truly isn’t a notable weakness, especially with the addition of rookie tight end Tyler Warren.

To an extent, all Jones has to do is not mess up, and thus far, he hasn’t done that. On the other hand, the Tennessee Titans are trying to rebuild with Cam Ward, and it’s gotten off to a rocky start, which is expected.

The Colts are ahead of the Titans in every way and are going to earn their third-straight win to begin the season. Slowly but surely, Indianapolis might be heading toward an AFC South title if they can keep this up.

Colts win 23-16

Cincinnati @ Minnesota, 1:00 PM

All of a sudden, this game got a lot more interesting, as Joe Burrow is set to miss extended time with a toe injury, so backup QB Jake Browning is going to get the starts in the meantime. If you ask me, the Bengals should pick up the phone and trade for Kirk Cousins, but that doesn’t feel likely.

JJ McCarthy had a disastrous game in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Bengals’ defense still feels quite awful, so I would be shocked if the Bengals won this game, actually. Minnesota is going to get back on track and earn a huge win in Week 3 to get back over .500.

Vikings win 26-20