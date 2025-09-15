Bengals have painfully obvious solution to heartbreaking Joe Burrow news

The Cincinnati Bengals will again be without their starting QB, as Joe Burrow is out for at least three months. It's a toe injury that will keep Burrow out of the lineup, and it's yet another injury that the top-end QB has suffered.

Sure, a lot of these injuries have been due to his poor offensive lines in Cincinnati, but are we now to a point where this is simply a QB who is flat-out injury-prone? It's a devastating situation for the Bengals, who have started out 2-0 for the first time in years and seemed to shed the early-season struggles.

But all of a sudden, backup QB Jake Browning is now in the spotlight and is going to be their starter. However, do the Bengals have a very obvious quarterback situation here that isn't Jake Browning?

Kirk Cousins should be a Cincinnati Bengal, period

I mean, this is the only solution for the Bengals, right?

ESPN sources: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months. pic.twitter.com/g8AiFectwX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

The team is 2-0 and in a decent spot to actually remain in the playoff hunt. Kirk Cousins is really just wasting away in Atlanta, as it is 100% the Michael Penix Jr era, and I am sure the Falcons would love to offload that massive contract to another team.

Well, this is the first major QB injury of the season, and it's going to be a long one. Now yes, the Bengals are notoriously cheap, so it remains to be seen how they'd even be able to pull off a major trade for a QB making a ton of money, but to be fair, Cincy was able to extend Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson this offseason.

They also re-signed Mike Gesicki and made two late signings in Noah Fant and Dalton Risner. If Cincy hopes to save their season and get Joe Burrow back in the lineup just in time for the playoffs, they will do whatever it takes to make Kirk Cousins a Cincinnati Bengal.