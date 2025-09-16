2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

Atlanta @ Carolina, 1:00 PM

The Atlanta Falcons got back on track with a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, and now they get the chance to beat up on the lowly Carolina Panthers. Carolina did nearly mount a huge comeback in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, but they fell short.

The Falcons already seem to have the better QB in Michael Penix, Jr, and the Panthers’ defense has been a liability for years now. Furthermore, the Falcons simply outmatch Carolina wherever you look, so this should be a rock-solid win for the Falcons, a team that hopes to see a big jump from Penix in year two.

Unless something crazy happens, the Falcons should win this game and get to 2-1 on the 2025 season. Can Atlanta hand around in the NFC South?

Falcons win 20-17

Houston @ Jacksonville, 1:00 PM

This is definitely a game I am going to keep an eye on, as I am not sure the Houston Texans are going to be quite as good as we thought. Their offensive line seems to be a huge concern, and their Monday Night Football tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could really tell us what’s going on with this team.

The Jaguars beat the Panthers in Week 1 and narrowly lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, so this could be a sneaky-good team in 2025.

I am going to take the Jaguars in a close AFC South battle, and this is only going to muddy things in the division. With a predicted Colts’ win, things are beginning to get very interesting.

Did we just see the two-year run of the Houston Texans come to an abrupt end early in the 2025 NFL Season?

Jaguars win 27-20