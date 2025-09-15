NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season is just about finished. Let's dive into our latest QB power rankings. This felt like one of the wilder weeks we've seen in quite some time. A ton of drama went down this week, and we still have Monday Night Footbal to cap us off.

Our quarterback rankings are going to change from week-to-week, but as the season goes on, things are going to stabilize a bit. We've got our latest QB power rankings, and there promises to be some shocking rankings.

Only time will tell if some of these quarterbacks will be able to keep their high ranking, or if they'll crumble. Conversely, it'll be interesting to see if some of our lower-ranked quarterbacks can improve and rise. Let's get into our Week 2 quarterback power rankings.

Quarterback power rankings after Week 2 action in the 2025 season

32. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

In their second loss in two games to open up 2025, Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans have a lot to figure out, but that is kind of the point here. Ward was more on the raw side and is going to look like a raw QB for a good chunk of the season.

However, the rookie QB has made some insane throws and has definitely looked a bit better than the raw stats might indicate. He’s 32nd in our power rankings, though.

31. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

A late rally from Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers doesn’t really change much. He’s not a good quarterback and is not going to last for the 2025 NFL Season as their starter. Veteran Andy Dalton is the backup and could get some action.

30. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler was actually pretty sharp against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, but he’s not yet won a start and is not trending toward being a franchise QB. There isn’t much more to say, either. He’s 30th in our QB power rankings.

29. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields barely had a higher completion percentage than he had yards. Yes, you read that right. He threw for 27 yards and completed just 27.3% of his passes. Fields is a bottom-10 quarterback in the NFL on most days and really showed it in Week 2. The Jets also fall to 0-2 and got shellacked by the Buffalo Bills.