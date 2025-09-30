2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Now that Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season is over, we can turn our attention to Week 5. Let's dive into our picks and score predictions. Week 4 was another whirlwind of games in the NFL, and this is the beauty of this league - so much parity allows us to enjoy a ton of intense finishes.

As it stands right now, everything is wide open, and I truly do not remember a time in recent NFL history when things truly felt like this. Even the two remaining unbeaten teams, Buffalo and Philadelphia, have notable team issues that they have to work through.

It's a beautiful time for the league if you enjoy this heavy competition. Now that Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season is officially in the books, let's crack open our picks and score predictions for every single game in Week 5.

Bye Week: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Steelers

2025 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Week 5 Game

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Thursday, October 2nd, 8:15 PM ET

On a short week, we get a solid NFC West rivalry on Thursday Night Football, but this is a one-sided game. Sure, the San Francisco 49ers are 3-1, but they lost a disappointing game at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are on the road in Week 5 to face the LA Rams, a squad that just beat the formerly undefeated Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams have the QB and head coaching advantage in this game, as I am not sure many would argue that Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is a better, more reliable duo than Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy did seem to aggravate his toe in Week 4 against the Jags, so that is something to keep an eye out for. Overall, this game is going to be close because it’s a divisional matchup, but the Rams will do enough to win and get to 4-1.

Prediction: 49ers win 27-20