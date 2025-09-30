2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

New England Patriots (2-2) @ Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Sunday, October 5th, 8:20 PM ET

The Buffalo Bills have not been good on the defensive side of the ball here in the 2025 NFL Season. They were able to fend-off the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 4. Buffalo does have some mounting injuries on that side of the ball, so you get the sense that if they can simply get healthy, they’ll be a complete team.

The Bills do have one of the easier schedules in the NFL this year, but the New England Patriots have to be looked at as a formidable team. They just blew out the Carolina Panthers, and second-year QB Drake Maye has honestly looked great.

I am keying in on the Bills’ defense in this game - Buffalo is going to have a hard time stopping the Patriots. Maye is going to do some damage with his arm and will throw multiple touchdown passes. However, the Pats are clearly trying to rebuild the rest of this roster and are in year one of the Mike Vrabel era.

It’s going to take a bit of time for the Patriots to round-out and become a legitimate playoff contender, but they have shown enough to hang around with the Bills. I would take the Bills to win by a handful of points, but I really do not believe this game is going to be anything but a close game.

Buffalo wins this game, improves to 5-0 on the season, but massive questions about how good their defense can be continue to loom over their heads as we make our way to the halfway point of the 2025 NFL Season.

If there was such a thing as a ‘good’ loss in the NFL for New England, this would be it. Bills by four on Sunday Night Football.

Prediction: Bills win 31-27