NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

We didn’t really expect all that much out of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, but as usual, the NFL delivered in the drama department.

The Kansas City Chiefs reminded everybody why they’ve basically run the NFL for the majority of the last decade. The Baltimore Ravens and their fans should officially be concerned over the way things are going so far this season.

We have a lot to unpack from everything we saw in Week 4 of the 2025 season. The latest NFL Power Rankings take a look at the biggest risers and fallers around the league, including the Rams and Lions making jumps into the top four.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Chiefs on the rise, Ravens in an ugly free-fall

32. Tennessee Titans

If nothing else, Titans quarterback Cam Ward probably had the best quote of the week when asked about his performance in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. In case you missed it, he simply replied, “Ass.”

Our apologies for the unfiltered start to today’s power rankings, but that pretty much perfectly sums up where the Titans are at after the first four weeks of the season. The team that had the #1 pick in last year’s draft is off to a quick 0-4 start and Brian Callahan should be considered on the hottest of hot seats right now. He doesn’t look like he has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, at least not right now.

31. New York Jets

Jets play Monday night vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets are on the cusp of spiraling completely out of control. The team showed some serious fight in Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but they couldn’t overcome the Cardiac Bucs despite a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. It’s going to be fascinating to see how new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey approach this season if the Jets can’t get in the win column soon. Would they start trading away some bigger names and putting one eye firmly on the future?

It’s not impossible. The Jets clearly have a chance to get in the win column here in Week 4 as they face off against the Miami Dolphins, who also look like one of the worst teams in the league so far this season. It might not be the most highly rated game of the week, but the intrigue will ramp up if Justin Fields is able to get back out onto the field.