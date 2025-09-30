2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

New York Giants (1-3) @ New Orleans Saints (0-4)

Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM ET

How about those New York Giants? What a game they had in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. To be honest, though, that game had ‘trap game’ written all over it for the Bolts, and not only did they lose in brutal fashion, but QB Justin Herbert took a ton of hits, and left tackle Joe Alt left the game and might miss a few weeks with an ankle injury.

Anyway, the Giants have a fierce defensive line that can create a ton of pressure, and they now travel to New Orleans to face the winless Saints, a team that has actually gotten some notable QB play from Spencer Rattler in the 2025 NFL Season.

I don’t think it’s a bad idea to keep Rattler in the mix as the starting QB beyond 2025, as he’s legitimately been good for most of the season. The Saints are close - they gave the Buffalo Bills a run for their money and do feel a bit better than their record indicates.

On the flip side, the Giants are riding high after an unlikely win against the Chargers, so it’s natural to think that the G-Men could be set to endure a letdown after such an emotional victory. It’s also going to be the first away start of the Jaxson Dart era, so it’s going to be a totally new environment for the rookie QB.

To me, it’s shaping up to be a close Saints’ win, making both teams 1-4 on the season. Neither New Orleans or New York is going to amount to much in the 2025 season, but both teams could have young, encouraging QBs who could turn into something in 2026 and beyond. The Saints win their first game of the season by a slim margin.

Prediction: Saints win 20-18