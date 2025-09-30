2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Tennessee Titans (0-4) @ Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

Sunday, October 5th, 4:05 PM ET

The Tennessee Titans are on the cusp of blowing this thing up, and I am not sure Brian Callahan, their head coach, survives much longer. I could see him being let go before Week 5 even rolls around, but who knows at this point.

The Titans got shut out by the lowly Houston Texans, and the Texans are just 1-3 with that win, so that kind of tells you just how bad Tennessee is. The offense isn’t working, and QB Cam Ward has not done himself many favors thus far.

Right now, the Titans have to be thinking about the new era in 2026 and beyond. Ward is going to get just about all of the 2026 season as well, so any talks of the Titans pulling the plug on the rookie QB are not valid in my opinion.

On the other sideline is the Arizona Cardinals, a team that has lost two games in a row after beginning the year 2-0. It’s going to be a giant opportunity for the Cardinals do right the ship in this ‘get right game’ - and that’s kind of what the Titans will be for most of their opponents for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season.

It’s the harsh reality of the situation, and one that isn’t going to get fixed unless Tennessee makes huge changes. If you want my two cents, the idea of hiring Mike McCarthy to stabilize the franchise and to develop Cam Ward actually makes a lot of sense.

Anyway, the Titans are going to have to wait yet another week for their first win of the Ward era. The Cardinals win this one by two touchdowns and get back over .500, keeping themselves alive in the heated NFC West race in 2025.

Prediction: Cardinals win 27-13