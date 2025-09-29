Tennessee Titans have obvious but bold move after brutal 0-4 start in 2025

The Tennessee Titans are now 0-4 on the season and truly the worst team in the NFL. Their next move is painfully obvious. Tennessee might truly become the first winless team in the 17-game era. Absolutely nothing is working for this team, and their latest lost at the hands of the Houston Texans was perhaps the worst of the Brian Callahan era.

The Titans don't have a clear-cut solution in sight for 2025 and are again trending toward having the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rookie QB Cam Ward has also looked like a rookie thus far, but his playmakers haven't really done him any favors. First-year GM Mike Borgonzi might have gotten himself into a bigger mess than he thought.

Well, even though the Titans still have 13 regular season games left, they also have a very logical move to make for the future, and it almost makes too much sense if you ask me.

The Titans should part ways with Brian Callahan and bring in Mike McCarthy

Brian Callahan is not the answer in Tennessee - he's in his second year as the head coach and is now 3-18 since the start of his tenure back in 2024. The team is getting worse, and you get the sense that this could be a quick tenure for Callahan, who has been coaching in the NFL for quite some time.

The Titans main objective for the next couple of years should be to do whatever it takes to develop Cam Ward - it's not a slam dunk that Ward will turn into a franchise QB, but they used the first overall pick on him, so all of the moves they make should be to find out for sure how good Ward can be.

Currently, there is a potentially future Hall of Fame head coach on the market who could be up for the challenge, and his name is Mike McCarthy. The veteran coach is again not coaching in the NFL this year after not bring brought back by the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy has won 174 regular season games in his head coaching tenure and another 11 playoff games. He's also had 11 separate seasons as a head coach fielding a top-10 scoring offense or better, which is flat-out insane.

Sure, he's had the luxury of Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott as his QBs, but he's sustained great success as a head coach for a while in the NFL, and even though Mike McCarthy would not be a long-term solution, he would be a perfect 'bridge' head coach for a handful of years to simply get the franchise back on track.

That's what the Tennessee Titans need - they need an adult in the room who knows what he is doing to work on developing Cam Ward and bringing the franchise back to what they were for a few years during the Mike Vrabel era.

Mike McCarthy makes a ton of sense as their future head coach.